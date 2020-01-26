AUD/USD: Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815

- AUD/USD kick-starts the week on the negative side after a four-week losing streak.
- Risk-off moves are dominating amid the holiday in Australia, relief from Aussie data are likely forgotten.
- Qualitative catalysts will be the key amid a lack of economics.
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late. The pair seems to forget the last week's upbeat Aussie data that reduced odds of the RBA’s rate cut. The anti-trade news from the US also adds to the market’s risk aversion on Australia’s holiday.
Coronavirus all around…
While Chinese officials confirm more than 2,000 cases and 56 deaths due to the fatal coronavirus, a nurse claiming 90,000 spreads the fears. The US also registered the fifth case while Sydney and Japan are also in the line of affected due to the deadly virus.
Chinese authorities have extended their New Year holidays till February 02, no deadline for schools, to better concentrate on taming the virus that recalls SARS and MER fears.
Read: Chinese Nurse: “Pay attention to what I'm saying... 90,000 infected” in emotional plea for help
Eyes have now turned to the World Health Organization (WHO) that last week refrained from terming the virus fears as a global threat.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg shares the news that the Trump administration extends it's Aluminium and Steel tariffs to some imported products. Further, the US embassy in Iraq keeps bearing the rockets despite the Iraqi government’s recent show of dislike towards such attacks on foreign troops at home.
That said, the market’s risk-tone heavies with the traders’ rush to the US dollar while also ignoring the risk-barometer Australian dollar.
Given the absence of Australian traders, the recent cut in odds of the RBA’s rate cut, due to Aussie employment data, might have lost its charm and the same is likely to last long. Further negative to the pair is an absence of major data that could keep the risk-off.
Technical Analysis
Given the pair’s sustained break of 100-day SMA and an ascending trend line since early-October 2019, bears are likely aiming for 0.6800 mark ahead of looking for November 2019 low near 0.6755. Meanwhile, the support-turned-resistance line and 100-day SMA, around 0.6830 and 0.6845 respectively, can keep prices under check for the short-term.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6814
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6906
|Daily SMA50
|0.6871
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.6879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6817
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6889
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6889
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.
USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109
USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus.
Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets
There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.
Gold rebounds above $1560
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
GBP ends week on a weak note despite upbeat PMI data
The GBP/USD pair spiked to its highest level since January 7th at 1.3174 on Friday with the initial reaction to the upbeat PMI data from the UK. The pair could remain choppy ahead of BoE’s policy decision.