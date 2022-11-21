AUD/USD bears await Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe

- AUD/USD sellers take a breather around one-week low, pausing four-day downtrend.
- Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest Meeting Minutes, statements from officials favor AUD/USD bears but pre-event anxiety test downside moves.
- China-linked fears and altered expectations for Federal Reserve’s next move exert downside pressure on the risk-barometer pair.
- RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s dovish remarks could add strength to the bearish bias.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as bears await more clues to extend the four-day downtrend during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the Aussie pair awaits the scheduled speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe. the fresh COVID-19 fears and bearish bias at the Australian central bank keep the bears hopeful.
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe could favor AUD/USD sellers
Ever since the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) disappointed markets with a smaller rate hike in October, the bearish bias for the AUD/USD mounted. Adding strength to the downside fears were the latest comments from the RBA policymakers and the Minute Statement of the Aussie central bank’s recent meeting.
In his latest comments, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said, “We have already raised rates aggressively.” On the same line were the latest statements from the RBA Minutes stating, “No pre-set path, considered 50bps hike, saw a stronger case for 25bps in November.”
It should be noted that the RBA surprised markets by announcing 25 basis points (bps) of a rate hike in October and maintained the same pace of interest rate increase during the latest monetary policy.
Given the latest updates from the Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Philip Lowe is less likely to turn hawkish and hence the AUD/USD bears have a hope to keep the reins.
Coronavirus woes also tease the Aussie bears
Considering Australia’s trade ties with China, a fresh jump in the Covid numbers from the major customer weighs on the AUD/USD prices of late. “China's capital warned on Monday that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting businesses and schools in hard-hit districts and tightening rules for entering the city as infections ticked higher in Beijing and nationally,” said Reuters. It should be noted that China reported the highest daily coronavirus numbers since April as per the latest readings of 26,824.
United States-China optimism probe AUD/USD sellers
After the previous week’s meeting between United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from the Washington and Beijing appear to be braced for more cordial relations going forward. In this regard, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that China is turning to an old friend in corporate America to bolster communications with the United States, as President Xi Jinping tries to stabilize the bilateral relationship while gearing up for greater competition between the two powers. It’s worth noting, however, that the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan and the latest controls on technology from Washington seem to challenge the optimism surrounding the friendship among the world’s top two economies.
Federal Reserve bets are also important
Other than RBA Governor Lowe and the COVID-19 updates, also the likely ties between the United States and China, concerns surrounding the United States Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move appears as the key catalyst to watch for the AUD/USD pair traders.
Recently firmer prints of the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for October underpinned the hawkish bets on the Fed’s next move. However, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester appeared less hawkish in their latest speeches. That said, downbeat prints of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October, to -0.05 compared to 0.17 prior, also challenged the US Dollar bulls.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The AUD/USD pair’s first daily closing below the 10-Day Moving Average (DMA) in 13 days joins the receding bullish bias of the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, as well as a retreat of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) placed at 14, to keep the bears hopeful.
That said, an upward-sloping support line from November 03, close to 0.6570 by the press time, lures the AUD/USD bears ahead of multiple supports marked near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of the Aussie pair’s August-October downturn, around 0.6540.
It’s worth noting that late October’s swing high near 0.6520 appears the last defense of the AUD/USD pair buyers before directing the quote toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.6400.
Alternatively, the 10-DMA and the 100-DMA restrict short-term AUD/USD upside near 0.6655 and 0.6690 in that order. Adding strength to the 0.6655 hurdle is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Even if the quote crosses the 0.6690 resistance, the 0.6700 round figure and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6770, also known as the Golden Ratio, become necessary to convince the AUD/USD pair buyers.
Overall, AUD/USD is on the bear’s radar but the road to the south is a bumpy one.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6605
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97%
|Today daily open
|0.667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6513
|Daily SMA50
|0.6495
|Daily SMA100
|0.6695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6548
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.617
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears await Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as bears await more clues to extend the four-day downtrend during early Tuesday. Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest Meeting Minutes, statements from officials favor AUD/USD bears but pre-event anxiety test downside moves.
EUR/USD steadies around mid-1.0200s but sellers stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to extend the three-day downtrend while making rounds to the lowest levels in a week, around 1.0250, during early Tuesday. Clear downside break of 50-SMA, one-week-old ascending trend line favors bears.
Gold sees an establishment below $1,740 as DXY extends rally
Gold price (XAUUSD) is oscillating below the critical support of $1,740.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is declining gradually amid a global correction in risk-perceived assets. Weaker economic projections due to a significant fall in consumer spending have raised concerns.
Analyzing the kind of investors involved in the current Cardano price sell-off
Cardano price is enduring a strong downswing that is aiming to wipe out long-term investors' profits and liquidity. If market conditions persist, the smart contract token will continue to decline in the days to come.
The Week Ahead: Brexit debates, PMIs and yield watch
As we start a new week in the UK, the focus is on the renewed Brexit debate, which has resurfaced after some assumed it was put to bed at the end of 2020. The oil price collapsed at one stage on Monday, and Brent crude fell more than 5% to $82.99.