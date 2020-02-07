AUD/USD: Bears attacking 0.6700 despite upbeat Chinese Trade data

  • Risk-off amid renewed fears of coronavirus impact on major economies.
  • RBA’s GDP forecasts downgrade offsets better China trade data.
  • US employment report will be the key to watch.

AUD/USD extends losses and attacks the 0.6700 support area in the European session, as the above-forecasts Chinese January Trade Balance report failed to rescue the AUD bulls.

China’s Jan-Feb trade numbers - Upbeat

During the Asian session, the RBA Governor Philip Lowe tried to hide fears of coronavirus under the rosy picture of the economy and no need for negative interest rates. However, the Aussie central bank’s monetary policy statement (SoMP), later on, unearthed the pessimism emanating from China and lowered the GDP growth forecasts.

The market’s risk tone also failed to ignore the challenges to the global economies emanating from China’s coronavirus. The same got accreditation from global rating giants like Moody’s and Fitch. However, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice-Chair Zhou and President Xi Jinping defied the fears, which nobody seems to care about.

With this, the US 10-year treasury yields snap the previous two-day rise to 1.63% whereas stocks in Asia also marked mild losses.

Following the early-day action, markets are likely to witness the pre-NFP bleak unless any surprises from China cross wires. However, the risk-tone is likely to remain under pressure during the meantime.

Given the recently released early indicators of the US employment data have been positive, the headline NFP is expected to rise to 160K from 145K prior. Further, the Average Hourly Earnings could increase to 3.0% YoY from 2.9% prior whereas the Unemployment Rate isn’t expected to move from 3.5%.

Technical Analysis

The pair’s failure to provide a sustained break beyond November 2019 low of 0.6753 seems to drag it towards the yearly bottom of 0.6678.

Key levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6707
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.6861
Daily SMA100 0.6833
Daily SMA200 0.6865
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6765
Previous Daily Low 0.6727
Previous Weekly High 0.6829
Previous Weekly Low 0.6682
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.675
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6754
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6792

 

 

