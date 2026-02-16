EUR/GBP trades lower as Eurozone Industrial Production disappoints, UK data awaited

The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday amid thin market conditions. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8689, remaining confined within its week-old trading range.

Data released by Eurostat showed that Industrial Production on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis contracted by 1.4% in December, slightly better than the -1.5% forecast but sharply lower than the 0.3% expansion recorded previously, which was revised down from 0.7%.

On an annual working-day adjusted basis, Industrial Production rose 1.2%, missing the 1.3% market expectation and slowing from the prior 2.2% reading.

The data leans mildly dovish, reinforcing the view that the Eurozone’s manufacturing sector remains fragile. However, it is unlikely to materially shift expectations around the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy outlook, with markets widely anticipating that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold through 2026.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Saturday that the ECB said potentially “all central banks” outside the Euro area would be allowed to borrow Euros against collateral denominated in the euro zone’s currency.

Under the revamped framework, central banks will be able to borrow up to €50 billion against euro-denominated marketable assets. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the redesigned repo facility strengthens the role of the Euro.

In the UK, traders are awaiting a heavy slate of economic data that could shape near-term interest rate expectations for the Bank of England.

Employment data is due on Tuesday, followed by Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, alongside the Retail Price Index, on Wednesday. Investors are leaning toward a March rate cut from the Bo, with market pricing reflecting about a 65% chance of easing.

In the Eurozone, focus shifts to Tuesday’s ZEW Economic Sentiment survey and Germany’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could provide fresh direction for EUR/GBP.