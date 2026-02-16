TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Natural gas: Weaker European outlook with LNG wave – Societe Generale

Natural gas: Weaker European outlook with LNG wave – Societe Generale
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Societe Generale analysts Michael Haigh, Ben Hoff and Jeremy Sellem describe how Winter storm Fern briefly pushed US gas futures above $7/MMBtu before prices fell below $3/MMBtu as storage stayed near the ten‑year average. They argue that softer carbon prices and a large global LNG supply expansion point to lower European gas prices and a tighter global linkage between US, European and Asian benchmarks.

LNG growth tightens global gas linkages

"Implications for natural gas? A softer carbon price reshapes the fuel stack. By lowering the cost of coal generation, cheaper carbon allows the same degree of gas‑to‑coal switching to occur at a lower gas price than before — pointing to a weaker outlook for European gas prices in the near term."

"Looking further ahead, the pressure intensifies. With global LNG supply set to expand materially, we expect European gas prices to fall much further as the market works through a period of oversupply. In practical terms, this adjustment is likely to require a temporary closure of the US LNG export arbitrage, forcing prices lower in Europe until global balances are restored."

"The surge in LNG supply fundamentally tightens the links between global gas markets. US, European and Asian (JKM) gas markets all sit in the same hemisphere, meaning they share broadly identical seasonal dynamics—winter heating demand, summer cooling demand, and shoulder‑month lulls. As a result, long‑term price correlations across these regions should remain structurally intact, without seasonal dislocations—and historically, they do."

"Applying the same framework to forward curves as of February 14, 2026 indicates that, given current forward pricing, exchange rates, and arbitrage costs, LNG export profitability fades to near zero by 2027. This is strikingly similar to what the market was forecasting in 2023. In fact, over the past several years, the expected closure of the arbitrage has been remarkably stable, repeatedly projected to occur on roughly the same horizon."

"The implication is not only a far more globally integrated gas market, but also a structurally dampened volatility profile. As LNG becomes increasingly mobile and responsive, global gas flows should resolve regional supply imbalances and storage shortfalls more quickly and efficiently, reducing the frequency and severity of extreme price spikes."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1850 in quiet session

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1850 in quiet session

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day holiday. 

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3650 ahead of UK and US data

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3650 ahead of UK and US data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.3650 on Monday. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important data releases from the UK and the US.

Gold corrects lower, tries to stabilize above $5,000

Gold corrects lower, tries to stabilize above $5,000

Gold started the week under bearish pressure and declined to the $4,960 area before staging a modest rebound. As trading volumes remain thin with the US financial markets remaining closed on Presidents' Day holiday, XAU/USD looks to stabilize above $5,000 ahead of this week's key data releases.

Bitcoin consolidates as on-chain data show mixed signals

Bitcoin consolidates as on-chain data show mixed signals

Bitcoin price has consolidated between $65,700 and $72,000 over the past nine days, with no clear directional bias. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a $359.91 million weekly outflow, marking the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero (XMR) starts the week under pressure, recording a 4% decline at press time on Monday after a 7% drop the previous day, putting the $300 support zone in focus.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers