AUD/USD attempting to pick up from 0.7225 low

- Aussie's reversal from 0.7300 finds support at 0.7225.
- The US dollar bounces up, boosted by inflation fears.
- AUD/USD seen retesting September's low at 0.7170 – Credit Suisse.
Australian dollar’s pullback from the 0.7300 area has found support at an intra-week low of 0.7225. The pair is attempting to pare losses on Wednesday’s US trading session and has returned to the mid-range of 0.7200.
Inflation concerns boost the US dollar's recovery
The risk-sensitive AUD has lost momentum Wednesday, following a three-day rally which was capped again at the 0.7300/20 resistance area. The pair gave in against a firmer US dollar, favoured by safe-haven flows on concerns about the economic consequences of surging inflation.
World stocks are moving into negative territory with government bond yields rallying as the surging energy prices. With crude oil reaching seven-year highs, are increasingly wary that inflationary pressures could hamper the post-pandemic recovery and force the Federal Reserve to accelerate its monetary normalization process.
On the macroeconomic front, the US ADP report has anticipated a 568,000 increase on private payrolls in September, beating market expectations of a 428,000 increment. If these figures are confirmed by Friday’s labor report, the Fed might have another source of pressure to start rolling back its Quantitative Easing program.
AUD/USD likely to test September’s low at 0.7170 – Credit Suisse
From a Technical perspective, FX analysts at Credit Suisse observe the near-term AUD/USD trend biased lower, with a retest to 0.7170 low on the cards: “The crash in iron ore prices since July challenges the notion that AUD can strengthen because of its commodities exposure. Generalized strength in commodities is unlikely to be helpful for AUD (…) We lowered our AUD/USD target range from 0.7100-0.7450 to 0.7050- 0.7400 for Q4: the already constructive growth and policy outlook priced in ahead of key reopening dates makes us view AUD as asymmetrically exposed to the downside in the near-term.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.7291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7286
|Daily SMA50
|0.7311
|Daily SMA100
|0.7444
|Daily SMA200
|0.7585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7303
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7226
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.1550 after strong US ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has tumbled to the lowest since July 2020 as soaring energy prices, fears of a slowdown, the US debt ceiling debacle and Fed tapering grip markets ADP reported an increase of 568,000 private-sector jobs in September, beating estimates and underpinning the dollar.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.36 as fear grips markets
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, succumbing to dollar strength led by fears of inflation and the looming US debt ceiling. UK gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, and that is weighing on sterling. The US ADP NFP beat estimates with 568,000.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined below $1,760 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to multi-day lows and moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1,758 region during the early North American session.
Crypto markets take a breather before next stage higher
Bitcoin price jumped higher on Tuesday, backed by positive tailwinds from the stock markets that booked solid gains during both the EU and US trading sessions. With the current rollover in risk sentiment, it will be key to watch how and where support will hold.
Coinbase Global Stock Price and Forecast: Bitcoin bounces, so COIN cruises higher
Crypto stocks were some of the best performing names on Tuesday as Bitcoin, the undisputed crypto leader, broke above $50,000 for the first time in a month. Most importantly, Bitcoin appears to have steadied above $50,000.