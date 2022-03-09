AUD/USD approaches 0.7300 on firmer sentiment, ignores local emergency ahead of RBA’s Debelle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD renews intraday top while snapping two-day downtrend.
  • Turkey, Venezuela favor risk-on mood, Aussie PM declares national emergency due to floods in NSW.
  • China inflation, RBA’s Lowe also contributes to the upside momentum.
  • RBA’s Debelle should back Lowe’s cautious optimism to keep buyers hopeful, headlines from Ukraine are important too.

AUD/USD portrays the market’s cautious optimism, despite downbeat catalysts at home, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair prints the first daily gains in three, up 0.15% intraday around 0.7280 by the press time.

Ukraine’s retreat from NATO membership and confirmation of the first humanitarian corridor in Kyiv are the key catalysts to challenge the previous risk-off mood. Also positive for the sentiment, as well as the AUD/USD prices due to its risk-barometer status, is Venezuela’s freeing of the American prisoner and the US hint of easing sanctions afterward.

Though, doubts over Kyiv’s plans to join the European Union (EU) and Russian push for nationalizing foreign-owned factories that shut operations challenge market sentiment and test the AUD/USD bulls.

On the same line could be news from the Australian media ABC News saying, “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a national emergency in response to catastrophic floods in northern New South Wales." 

Read: Australian PM Morrison declares a national emergency in response to catastrophic floods

Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 1.85% whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain firmer on a day at the latest.

It’s worth noting that upbeat prints of China’s inflation numbers and less dovish comments from RBA Governor Philip Lowe also underpin the AUD/USD pair’s latest rebound.

That said, the pair buyers will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts while also waiting for comments from RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle, scheduled for release around 08:00 AM GMT.

If RBA’s Debelle follows Lowe’s readiness to lift rates during this year, AUD/USD will have another reason to rise.

Technical analysis

Despite the AUD/USD pair’s latest rebound, the 200-DMA level of 0.7317 restricts the immediate upside of the quote. Meanwhile, pullback moves may aim for the 100-DMA and the 50-DMA levels, around 0.7230 and 0.7190 in that order.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7285
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 0.727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7224
Daily SMA50 0.7193
Daily SMA100 0.7233
Daily SMA200 0.732
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7348
Previous Daily Low 0.7244
Previous Weekly High 0.7381
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7227
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7331
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7391
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as bulls and bears jostle over Ukraine crisis, inflation fears

EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as bulls and bears jostle over Ukraine crisis, inflation fears

EUR/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from 22-month low, sidelined of late. Softer yields, cautious optimism weigh on DXY as markets await Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. Fears of more economic hardships for the bloc, higher inflation keep EUR bears hopeful.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dribbles inside weekly range around 1.3100

GBP/USD dribbles inside weekly range around 1.3100

GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3120 as the quote snaps a three-day downtrend heading into Wednesday’s London open. However, an immediate rectangle formation joins sluggish Momentum to restrict the quote’s further upside around 1.3145.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains on track to retest record highs at $2,075 Premium

Gold remains on track to retest record highs at $2,075

Gold buyers take their time to recapture $2,075 – key hurdle. Rising oil prices, stagflation fears keep gold price supported. Pennant breakout on gold’s hourly chart points to further upside.

Gold News

Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16

Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16

Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG), adding credence to this incoming downswing.

Read more

Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium

Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard

It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures