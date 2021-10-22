AUD/USD: A breach of 0.7440 could allow for further losses – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in AUD for about 2 weeks now. In our latest narrative from yesterday (21 Oct, spot at 0.7520), we indicated that AUD ‘could strengthen further to 0.7550, even as high as 0.7580’. AUD subsequently rose to within a few pips of 0.7550 (high of 0.7547) before dropping sharply. The rapid drop from the high has resulted in a quick loss in momentum and a break of our ‘strong support’ at 0.7440 would indicate that the positive phase has come to an end. Unless AUD moves and stays above 0.7490 within these 1 to 2 days, a break of 0.7440 would not be surprising.”

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while the advance in AUD is deeply overbought, robust upward momentum could carry AUD higher to 0.7550’. We added, ‘a sustained rise above 0.7550 is unlikely’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.7547 before staging a sharp sell-off that sent it plummeting to 0.7459 during NY session. The rapid drop from the high appears to be overdone and AUD is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, AUD is more likely to between 0.7440 and 0.7510.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.