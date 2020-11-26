AUD/NZD treading on thin ice as attentions turn to RBNZ

- AUD/NZD consolidates at a key support level as markets eye the RBNZ.
- The divergence between the RBA and RBNZ should be supportive for the bird.
AUD/NZD is in consolidation during the Thanksgiving celebrations in the US which have seen volumes in markets dwindle to practically non-existant in the forex space.
Overnight, the cross stuck to a 1.0521 and 1.0491 range.
In early Asia on Friday, the cross is sitting at 1.0507 and its on thin ice, balancing the late November support.
''We think the NZD eventually softens against the AUD, but can’t see a near-term catalyst,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
There is little for the cross to go on at this juncture with the US elections out of the way and a vaccine on the horizon.
Risk sentiment has been favourable to both the Aussie and the kiwi but markets have taken a liking to the bird considering that divergence between the two nation's central banks.
RBA vs RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Australia recently shifted its stance in a more dovish direction, cutting the key policy rates and significantly expanding its QE programme.
In contrast, analysts at Westpac argued that ''the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Monetary Policy Statement this week will need to acknowledge the economy (especially housing) has been stronger than forecast, and while it will announce a cheap bank funding scheme (FLP), we expect signalling about a negative OCR to either remain unchanged or be softened.''
''Yields spreads near term should thus favour the NZD over the AUD,'' the analysts argued.
''Longer term, though, the opposite could be true, if the RBNZ cuts the OCR to -0.50% by August 2021 (our current forecast). That should push the cross to 1.10 by March 2021.''
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0505
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0612
|Daily SMA50
|1.0704
|Daily SMA100
|1.0766
|Daily SMA200
|1.0654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0563
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0488
|Previous Weekly High
|1.063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0511
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0906
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0478
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
