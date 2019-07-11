AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: Bearish bias while below 1.0565

The AUD/NZD pair remains in a descendant channel with a bearish bias and currently supported by 1.0440.

Last week recovery has been erased and now, it points to some consolidation before another test of the area around 1.0440.

Yesterday and on Monday, the recovery of AUD/NZD was capped by the 55-day simple moving average that stands near 1.0550, also a horizontal support and is near the upper limit of the bearish channel. So the critical level for bulls to watch is 1.0550/65: a daily close on top would remove the current bias, favoring more gains ahead.

The area around 1.0440 is likely to keep losses limited. A break lower could signal more losses. The next strong support emerges around 1.0400, a psychological level and the lower bottom of the channel.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart