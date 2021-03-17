AUD/NZD stays depressed below 1.0800 as RBA’s Kent, Aussie-NZ data flash mixed signals

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD fails to keep recovery moves from 1.0745, prints three-day losing streak.
  • RBA’s Ken highlight stimulus need, Aussie PM Morrison seems worried over Papua New Guinea’s covid outbreak.
  • Australia’s Westpac Leading Index eases in February versus 0.26% prior.
  • Russia, North Korea and Iran are extra burdens to the risks ahead of the Fed.

AUD/NZD holds lower ground, down 0.12% intraday, while taking rounds to 1.0770-65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the quote seems to struggle for a clear direction amid mixed catalysts from Australia and New Zealand.

Starting with the RBA Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent. The RBA policymaker rekindled the need for strong stimulus while marking cautious optimism in his latest speech.

Read: RBA's Kent: Economic outlook, while improved, is still very uncertain

Also favoring the AUD/NZD sellers could be Australia’s Westpac Leading Index for February, 0.01% MoM versus 0.26% prior. Earlier in the day, the New Zealand Current Account balance recovered from $-2.88 B forecast and $-3.521 B previous readouts to  $-2.695 B. during the Q4 2020. However, the Current Account-GDP ratio remains stable near -0.8% for the stated period.

It’s worth noting that the market sentiment sours and offers extra filters to the currently downward grind. While searching for the clues, pre-Fed caution and the geopolitical threats from Iran, North Korea and Russia could take the front seat. Also challenging the mood is are the latest comments from the US diplomat stating readiness for robust and frank talks with China during this week.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures seesaw above 3,950, mildly up, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield catches a breather after the previous day’s recovery moves to 1.62%.

Looking forward, a light calendar in Asia should highlight the pre-Fed trading lull to keep AUD/NZD in a tight range.

Read: Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly edition, three critical things to watch

Technical analysis

Although a confluence of 50-day and 200-day EMA tests the AUD/NZD bears around 1.0730-25, bulls may remain skeptical unless witnessing a fresh yearly high above 1.0830.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0769
Today Daily Change -24 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1.0793
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0747
Daily SMA50 1.0729
Daily SMA100 1.067
Daily SMA200 1.0724
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0817
Previous Daily Low 1.0741
Previous Weekly High 1.0822
Previous Weekly Low 1.0704
Previous Monthly High 1.0829
Previous Monthly Low 1.0539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0788
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0674
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0826
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0902

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data

GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data

GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement

Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement

Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not. 

Read more

S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976

S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976

Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures