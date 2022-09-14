- AUD/NZD takes offers to refresh intraday low after strong NZ Q2 GDP.
- New Zealand’s Q2 GDP rose past market expectations and prior on QoQ.
- Mixed concerns surrounding China, RBA versus RBNZ game tests bulls.
- Australia’s employment data for August will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/NZD renews intraday low around 1.1220 on strong New Zealand (NZ) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during Thursday’s initial Asian session. Even so, the cross-currency pair remains mildly offered, most cautious, as traders await Australia’s jobs report for August.
New Zealand’s (NZ) second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 1.7% QoQ compared to 1.0% market expectations and a prior contraction of 0.2%, per the latest report from Statistics New Zealand. The YoY figures came in as 0.4% versus 0.2% expected and 1.2% previous readouts.
With the firm NZ GDP, the odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) stronger rate hikes escalated, which in turn favored the New Zealand dollar (NZD). Also exerting downside pressure on the AUD/NZD pair are the cautious statements from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at the latest.
Earlier in the day, NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson crossed wires, via Reuters, stating that tighter fiscal policy will necessitate difficult decisions. The policymaker also mentioned, “New Zealand is entering a period of more focused spending.”
Elsewhere, fears surrounding China’s economic recovery and the dragon nation’s readiness for heavy stimulus join the geopolitical tussles between the Washington and Beijing to challenge the pair traders. Also, the Russia-Ukraine war and the energy crisis in Europe are some extra catalysts that restrict the pair’s upside momentum.
Above all, anxiety ahead of the following week’s RBNZ and the Fed meeting seems to challenge the AUD/NZD prices.
While portraying the mood, the Wall Street benchmarks printed mild gains while the Treasury yields retreated from the multi-day high, posting mild losses at the end.
Moving on, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for September, which is expected to be 6.7% versus 5.9% prior, will offer immediate directions ahead of the key Aussie jobs report. Forecasts suggest the Aussie Employment Change to increase from -40.9K to 35K while the Unemployment Rate may remain unchanged at 3.4%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious mood might challenge the AUD/NZD bulls.
Also read: Australian Employment Preview: Will labor market upturn save the aussie?
Technical analysis
Although double tops surround 1.1255-60 challenge AUD/NZD bulls, the pair’s downside remains elusive unless declining below June’s low of 1.1168.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1234
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|
1.
1164
|Daily SMA50
|1.1109
|Daily SMA100
|1.107
|Daily SMA200
|1.0893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1196
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1115
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1278
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1234
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.113
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.