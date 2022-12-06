- AUD/NZD stays defensive at the lowest levels since late January 2022.
- Fresh challenges to sentiment, RBA versus RBNZ divergence challenge the buyers.
- RBA braces for 0.25% rate hike but the future guidance will be crucial for clear directions.
AUD/NZD drops to a fresh low since late January as bears poke 1.0590 mark while waiting for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decisions during early Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce amid a broad-based pullback in the Australia Dollar (AUD) amid mixed sentiment.
Fresh fears emanating from Russia join the market’s doubts over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves seemed to have recently weighed on the AUD/NZD bears. Also favoring the pair sellers could be the dovish expectations from the RBA, as well as hopes of more rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
The New York Times (NYT) released a piece of news suggesting Ukrainian drones attacked military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia and escalated war fears. The news joins recent hawkish expectations from the Fed and the RBNZ, backed by firmer economics, as well as dovish bias surrounding the RBA to keep the AUD/NZD bears hopeful.
That said, the RBA is expected to announce a 0.25% rate hike and may signal the end of hawkish moves, which becomes more of interest to the market players of late. However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe recently stated that the central bank’s decision to downshift reflects monetary policy lags. The same challenges the AUD/NZD sellers amid recently strong Aussie inflation numbers.
On Monday, Australia’s AiG Performance of Construction Index for November rose to 48.2 versus 43.3 whereas S&P Global Services PMI rose more than 47.2 initial forecasts to 47.6 while the Composite PMI also improved to 48.0 versus 47.7 prior. Further, TD Securities Inflation for November jumped to 5.9% YoY and 1.0% MoM compared to 5.2% and 0.4% respective priors.
Looking forward, the RBA Rate Statement will be more important than the Interest Rate Decision and should be observed for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the 14-month-old horizontal support area surrounding 1.0610-15 directs AUD/NZD bears towards an upward-sloping support line from September 2021, close to 1.0580 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0597
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0836
|Daily SMA50
|1.1031
|Daily SMA100
|1.1095
|Daily SMA200
|1.1017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0658
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0598
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0819
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0619
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1046
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0747
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.6700 ahead of RBA rate hike decision
AUD/USD is extending the rebound above 0.6700, erasing early losses. The US Dollar retreats amid a risk-on market profile and negative US Treasury yields. All eyes now remain on the RBA rate hike decision for fresh trading impetus in the Aussie.
EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar
EUR/USD is perched at the upper end of the bull cycle that started at the end of September's business on the US Dollar's weakness. At 1.0507, the Euro is 0.12% on Tuesday so far and has climbed from a low of 1.0489 to a high of 1.0507.
Gold plummets below $1,770 as solid US Services PMI fuels hawkish Fed bets
Gold price has shifted its auction profile below the critical support of $1,770.0 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has been dragged below the cushion of $1,770.0 after surrendering the $1,780.00 support on Monday.
Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November
Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Hinting toward an end to its rate hike cycle? Premium
A majority of the economists foresee the RBA raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 bps from 2.85% to 3.10% at its December policy meeting, summing up to a total of 300 bps in rate increases in eight months.