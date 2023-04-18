AUD/NZD prints seven-day uptrend around 1.0850 on upbeat RBA Minutes

- AUD/NZD picks up bids to reverse the early losses on RBA Minutes.
- RBA Minutes appear slightly hawkish while justifying the pause in rate hike trajectory.
- China Q1 GDP, risk catalysts and New Zealand’s quarterly inflation data are the key for clear directions.
AUD/NZD cheers upbeat statements from the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes during early Tuesday, picking up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0850 at the latest. In doing so, the exotic pair reverses the initial losses, the first in the seven days, to rejoin the bullish run.
The latest RBA Minutes appear hawkish as it said that the board considered a rate hike at the April meeting, before deciding to pause.
Also read: RBA minutes: Australia's central bank actively considered April rate hike before deciding on pause
Apart from the RBA Minutes, the cautious optimism in the market, head of the key China data and amid receding fears of recession, also underpin the AUD/NZD pair’s latest run-up. That said, the recent comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about China’s economic growth seems to underpin the AUD/NZD run-up.
“In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecasts that China’s economic growth contribution will be nearly double that of India and the US. India is forecast to deliver 12.9% of global growth while the US is forecast to deliver 11.3% of the growth,” per analysts at ANZ.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless while Australia’s ASX 200 prints a 0.30% intraday loss by the press time.
That said, the initial market reaction to the RBA Minutes appears impressive. However, the AUD/NZD pair traders should rely on the China Q1 GDP, expected 2.2% QoQ versus 0.0% prior, for clear directions. Above all, Thursday’s New Zealand Q1 Consumer Price Index (CPI), expected to rise to 2.0% QoQ versus 1.4% prior, will be crucial for the exotic pair traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
The MACD indicator flashes bullish MACD signals whereas the RSI (14) line grinds higher past the 50 level, not overbought, which in turn suggests further advances of the AUD/NZD pair unless it drops below a fortnight-old ascending support line, close to 1.0770 by the press time.
Also read: AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Retreats below 1.0860-70 key hurdle ahead of RBA Minutes, China Q1 GDP
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0729
|Daily SMA50
|1.0819
|Daily SMA100
|1.0789
|Daily SMA200
|1.095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.085
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0647
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0672
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0916
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
