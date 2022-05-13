- AUD/NZD stays mildly bid, up for the second consecutive day inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Sustained trading above the key moving averages, firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful.
- 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bulls can test late 2017 peak on flag confirmation.
AUD/NZD extends the previous day’s bounce off short-term key SMA while printing mild gains around 1.1010 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair picks up bids inside a thee-week-old bull flag.
In addition to the bounce off the 100-SMA, the firmer RSI and successful trading above the 200-SMA also keep AUD/NZD buyers hopeful.
However, a clear upside break of 1.1050 becomes necessary to confirm the bullish chart pattern suggesting a rally towards the late 2017 peak near 1.1300.
It’s worth noting that the latest high around 1.1195 will act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated run-up.
Alternatively, 100-SMA and the stated flag’s lower line, respectively around 1.0675 and 1.0950, limit the short-term downside of the pair.
Following that, the 200-SMA level of 1.0930 will act as the last defense of the AUD/NZD buyers before challenging the late April’s low near 1.0820.
AUD/NZD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1013
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.0999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0961
|Daily SMA50
|1.0855
|Daily SMA100
|1.0769
|Daily SMA200
|1.0608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1193
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1045
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
