AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Finds demand around 1.0950 ahead of RBA’s policy statement

- AUD/NZD is struggling to shift business above 50% Fibo retracement at 1.0982.
- The 20-and 200-period EMAs have delivered a bull cross at 1.0909, which adds to the upside filters.
- A release of the RBA’s monetary policy statement will trigger a power-pack action.
The AUD/NZD pair has attempted a recovery after testing Thursday’s low around 1.0950 in the Asian session. The cross is aiming to extend its recovery further, however, investors have shifted to the sidelines ahead of the release of the monetary policy statement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA monetary policy statement will provide cues about likely policy action ahead in March.
Apart from that, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Jan) will be keenly watched. The annual inflation rate is expected to increase to 2.2% vs. the former release of 1.8%.
AUD/NZD is struggling to shift its auction above the 50% Fibonacci retracement (placed from September 28 high at 1.1490 to December 16 low at 1.0471) at 1.0982 on the daily chart. The upward-sloping trendline from December 16 low at 1.0471 will act as a major support for the Australian Dollar.
The 20-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bull cross at 1.0909, which adds to the upside filters.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling to shift confidently into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
Going forward, an upside move above February 1 high at 1.0994 will drive the cross towards February 8 high at 1.1036 followed by October 28 high at 1.1081.
On the flip side, a break below January 27 low at 1.0940 will drag the asset toward the round-level support at 1.0900. A slippage below the latter will expose the cross for more downside toward January 23 high at 1.0853.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.097
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0908
|Daily SMA50
|1.0773
|Daily SMA100
|1.0918
|Daily SMA200
|1.1004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0983
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0994
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
