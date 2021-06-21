AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to break above 1.0800 mark

- AUD/NZD continues to move in a range bound manner on Tuesday.
- Bulls need to breach the 1.0800 mark for a sustainable upside trend.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the positive territory with a neutral outlook.
AUD/NZD edges higher in the initial Asian session. The pair makes a consolidative move for the fifth straight session.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0787, up 0.07% gains.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD has been consolidating near the 1.0800 mark with multiple top formations. The downward trendline from the high of 1.0947 acts as a strong resistance barrier for the bulls.
A sustained move above the 1.0800 mark could push AUD/NZD higher towards the June 18 high in the vicinity of the 1.0815 area, which also coincides with the bearish sloping line.
Next, the AUD/NZD bull’s target could be located at the 1.0825 horizontal resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads above 50. The reading signifies underlying bullish sentiment for the pair while keeping the level last seen in April in its sight.
The next area of resistance would be the high of April 19 at 1.0851.
Alternatively, any downtick in the RSI could invalid the previous price action The cross could test the 1.0750 horizontal support level followed by the June 8 low at 1.0714.
Market participants would then aim for the low of June 4 near the 1.0700 level.
AUD/NZD additional levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0787
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.073
|Daily SMA50
|1.0758
|Daily SMA100
|1.0764
|Daily SMA200
|1.0727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0814
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0744
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0851
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0713
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 1.1930
EUR/USD fades recovery from early April around 1.1920 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing to bouncing off a two-month low, the currency major pair snapped a three-day losing streak, also posted the heaviest gains since late May, the previous day.
GBP/USD: Nice comeback from multi-month lows
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3934, recovering from a fresh monthly low of 1.3785. The pound rallied despite comments from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Gold stays directed to $1,800 amid quiet markets
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls take a breather around the weekly top of $1,787, keeping the previous day’s rebound from a two-month low, amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. Gold prices cheered the risk-on mood.
SHIB steadies, as maximum downside limited to 10%
Shiba Inu price reversed the 27% gain accompanying the June 15 announcement that SHIB would be listed on the Coinbase Pro in just three days, putting it in a delicate technical position.
Fed didn‘t tame inflation
Bullard‘s comments on the „inflation surprise“ and first rate hike before 2022 is over – are they full of hot air, testing the waters before taper, or serious intent?