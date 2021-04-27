AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls holding the fort

- AUD/NZD bears have engaged following a break of support.
- Bulls still on the defensive and holding the fort.
AUD/NZD is in a barroom brawl between the bulls and bears at a critical point on the 4-hour charts and markets are now moving into a phase of consolidation into the Federal Reserve today.
The following recap explains the bearish thesis and brings you up to date with the price action.
Prior analysis
The extended correction on the daily chart to the 61.8% Fibo could well now be a fading opportunity:
With that being said, the 4-hour structure is still bullish:
While above the prior dynamic resistance and support, the structure would be expected to hold and equate to an upside attack into resistance.
However, given the recent failures and the broader bearish longer-term structure, there is a high probability of the support structure failing and this is where the bears will be seeking to engage with full force.
With that being said, there are still prospects of a move higher according to the weekly chart:
There has been a first time attempt at the weekly resistance and there is a full week to go yet and thus prospects of further upside potential to fully attack the bearish commitments.
Moreover, the daily close was bullish so the bulls are in charge and the daily wick could well be filled from a 4-hour upward continuation from support.
Live market, 4-hour chart
As can be seen, the bears have engaged but there have been met with bullish commitments that have equated to a series of downside failures to close below support structure. This is hardly encouraging.
The bulls are taking over at this juncture and now there is a bullish structure on the daily time frame as well.
AUD/NZD daily chart
As seen, the price has closed on Tuesday with a bearish candle which would now be expected to act as support should Wednesday's candle close higher and bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps consolidating just ahead of 1.2100
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.2060 but remains below the 1.2100 mark. Upbeat US data failed to impress, with market players waiting for the FOMC to make up their minds.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold stays sluggish around $1,780 ahead of Federal Reserve
Gold remains pressured below $1,800 with limited action. Markets sentiment dwindles amid doubts over US stimulus, covid conditions and vaccinations. Pre-Fed mood could drag moves but risk catalysts become the key drivers.
BTC holds the line, ETH at all-time highs, and XRP rockets
The three majors, BTC, ETH, and XRP, played to the technical indicators like maestros, holding essential support at the most crucial moments and proving that technicals have a role in assessing the state and direction of individual cryptocurrencies.
Tesla shares down despite record earnings
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.