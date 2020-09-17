AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls come back with a vengeance

AUD/NZD bears step back in and take out stops back into the resistance structure.

AUD crosses have rallied after surprise Aussie jobs report, day traders alerted to volatility.

AUD/NZD has rallied after an impressive Aussie jobs report, superseding any positives from a beat in the New Zealand Gross Domestic Product report earlier int he day.

The technical picture has shifted to neutral following the aggressive spike and has resulted in a breakeven trade for the AUD/NZD swing trade that was otherwise 50% on its way towards the target.

As it stands, the daily picture remains bearish in a 1,2, 3 wave setup but the 4-hour structure requires the price to not close above 1.0863.

Additionally, the new low created is too close a structure to the target for there to be an appropriate risk to reward opportunity.

Instead, day trading strategies could take advantage of price action on a lower time frame, such as the hourly chart.

4HR chart