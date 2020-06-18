  • AUD/NZD keeps moving slowly back toward 1.0570, remains in a short-term consolidation range.
  • A recovery above 1.0750 would alleviate the bearish pressure.

The AUD/NZD is falling for the third day in a row after the spike to near 1.0750. The rebound failed at the 20-day moving average that is critical resistance, now at 1.0715.

The consolidation range between 1.0750 and 1.0630 looks set to continue, with risks titled for a break lower. A daily close under 1.0620 would clear the way for a decline toward 1.0550 (intermediate support at 1.0580).

A close above 1.0750 would alleviate the bearish pressure in the short-term. The next resistance stands at 1.0800. On a wider perspective, the aussie needs to consolidate above 1.0850 (weekly basis) to clear the way to more gains.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0653
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.0661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0718
Daily SMA50 1.0669
Daily SMA100 1.0505
Daily SMA200 1.0545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0696
Previous Daily Low 1.065
Previous Weekly High 1.0745
Previous Weekly Low 1.0628
Previous Monthly High 1.0841
Previous Monthly Low 1.0574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0642
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0596
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0688
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0715
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0734

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200

EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 as the dollar finds support in a risk-averse mood.  US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns  keep weighing on stocks.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD pressures weekly lows

AUD/USD pressures weekly lows

The Australian dollar was hit by poor local employment data later pressured by a dismal market mood, as new coronavirus cases remain on the rise.

AUD/USD News

Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717

Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717

Gold futures spiked up at the European session opening on Thursday but the upside attempt has lacked follow through and the pair retreated after hitting week highs at $1,737 to find support at the $1,717 area.

Gold News

Altcoin season just around the corner

Altcoin season just around the corner

The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. 

Read more

WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38

WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38

After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures