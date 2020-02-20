AUD/NZD losing its footing at a key support level, impacted on two key fundamentals

  • AUD/NZD bleeding in a bullish structure headed towards a test of trendline resistance.
  • RBA rate cuts not off the table and PBoC slash their prime rate.

AUD/NZD has fallen below a key support on the charts as the People's Bank of China slash their prime rate (LPR) to lower borrowing costs and ease financial strains on companies hit by the virus epidemic. AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.04411, down 0.10% on the session falling from a high of 1.10471 to a low of 1.0428. 

  • China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 4.05% vs 4.15% a month earlier.
  • China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.80% a month earlier.

Aussie jobs data in full 

  • Australia Jan Employment +13.5k s/adj (Reuters poll: +10.0k).
  • Australia Jan Unemployment rate +5.3 %, s/adj (Reuters poll: +5.2).
  • Australia Jan Full time employment +46.2k s/adj.
  • Australia Jan Participation rate +66.1 %, s/adj (Reuters poll: +66.0 pct).

Aussie drops to fresh lows on combined bearish events

USD/CNY spiked from 6.9975 to 7.0011 on the news and AUD/USD dropped to fresh 11-year lows.  This has tipped the balance back in favour of the AUD/NZD bears as the odds of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia move higher considering today's miss in the Unemployment rate of 0.1%.

However, while the chances of a rate cut are probable, there are still positive takeaways fro the jobs data, given the Participation rate inched higher, which likely makes up for some of the bearishness in the unemployment rate missing expectations, 5.2% vs 5.3% actual, and higher than the 5.1% prior. 

AUD/NZD levels

AUD/NZD fell back to 1.0450 support structure from 1.0470 prior to the jobs data release and then extended losses below this key support to 1.0428, as the next key structure.  More on the technical outlook here: AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for a break to 1.0390, although bullish outlook constructive to 1.05 handle.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0442
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.0461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0401
Daily SMA50 1.0408
Daily SMA100 1.0534
Daily SMA200 1.0549
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0482
Previous Daily Low 1.0447
Previous Weekly High 1.0508
Previous Weekly Low 1.0394
Previous Monthly High 1.059
Previous Monthly Low 1.029
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.046
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0469
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0444
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0428
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0409
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0479
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0498
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AUD/USD: Bears breach 0.6650 amid China rate cut, fresh 11-year lows

AUD/USD extends the decline and hits fresh decade lows below the midpoint of the 0.66 handle despite the PBOC rate cut, as mixed Australian jobs data continue to dent the sentiment around the Aussie. 

USD/JPY stalls correction from nine-month tops, steadies around 111.30

USD/JPY holds steady around 111.30 amid a risk-on rally seen in the Asian equities. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months of 111.60 on Wednesday amid fading China coronavirus fears amid cautiously optimistic FOMC minutes.

China's NHC reports 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 114 new deaths

According to the latest report published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday, 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on the mainland on Feb 19 vs. 1,749 on Feb 18.

Yellow metal hits record high in Euro terms

A combination of gold price rally in the US dollar terms and a sell-off in EUR/USD has pushed the yellow metal to record highs in the single currency terms. XAU/EUR or gold in EUR terms is currently trading at 1,490 per Oz, having hit a lifetime high of 1,494 during the overnight trade.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

