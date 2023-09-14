- AUD/JPY trades at 94.93, buoyed by positive market sentiment and China’s PBoC rate cut but struggles to breach the 95.00 mark.
- Key resistance levels found at 95.00; the next resistance levels are at 95.85 and the psychological 96.00 mark.
- Downside risks emerge at the September 14 swing low of 94.50, potentially leading to a test of the Ichimoku Cloud and further supports at 94.30 and 93.92.
The AUD/JPY continues to push upwards, extending its rally to four consecutive days, as market sentiment improved, given speculation the United States (US) would achieve a soft landing. That, alongside China’s stimulus to its economy, as the PBoC cut rates 25 bps, would keep the Australian Dollar (AUD) underpinned, to the detriment of the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). The cross-currency pair is exchanging hands at 94.93 early in Friday’s Asian session.
AUD/JPY extends its four-day rally, but faces a crucial test at the 95.00 level, with market sentiment and China’s rate cut in the backdrop
The daily chart suggests the pair halted its pullback from year-to-date (YTD) highs reached on June 19, with the pair retracing close to 500 pips, toward July’s low of 91.78, before climbing to current exchange rates. Nevertheless, the uptrend appears to have lost some steam, as it has remained trading sideways, unable to crack the 95.00 figure for the last month and a half.
To resume its uptrend, AUD/JPY buyers must reclaim 95.00, and once done, the path towards the YTD high would be more straightforward. Next, resistance levels would emerge at the July 25 swing high of 95.85, the psychological 96.00 mark, followed by the July 5 swing high at 96.83.
Conversely, if sellers stepped in and dragged prices towards the September 14 swing low of 94.50, that could pave the way to test the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). The following support would be the Tenkan-Sen line at 94.30, which once surpasses, the pair could break without entering the Kumo and dive towards the Kijun-Sen sitting beneath the latter at 93.92.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|94.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.12
|Daily SMA50
|94.3
|Daily SMA100
|93.7
|Daily SMA200
|92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.83
|Previous Daily Low
|94.18
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.59
|Previous Monthly High
|95.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
