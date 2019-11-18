AUD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles around 200-bar SMA

- AUD/JPY fails to stay strong beyond near-term key moving average.
- The five-week-old rising trend line is on sellers’ radar.
- Buyers will look for entry beyond a one-week-old falling resistance line.
Following its failure to stay strong above 200-bar SMA, AUD/JPY revisits the key moving average while taking rounds to 73.95 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
With this, an upward sloping trend line since mid-October, around 73.40/35, gains market attention whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside, at 73.24, could challenge sellers afterward.
If bears manage to conquer 73.24, 73.00 and 72.80 can provide intermediate halts during the downpour to early-October high surrounding 72.55.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the immediate falling trendline, at 74.28 now, can again divert traders’ attention off 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), while highlighting November 07 low near 74.55.
In a case where prices manage to cross 74.55, 75.00, 75.30 and the monthly top close to 75.70 will lure buyers.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.96
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|74.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.6
|Daily SMA50
|73.77
|Daily SMA100
|73.69
|Daily SMA200
|75.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.19
|Previous Daily Low
|73.5
|Previous Weekly High
|74.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.35
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY opens flat in the 108.50s, capped on waning risk appetite
USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo open, trading with a fraction of a percentage point to the downside, having stuck to a narrow 10-pip range between 108.60 and 108.70 so far.
Gold steadies above $1,470 following the risk-off rally
The precious metal gathered strength during the American trading hours on Monday as the latest developments about the United States (US)-China trade conflict caused investors to look for safe assets.
Dollar Slips Further on Trump Worries
The US dollar started this new trading week on its back foot, weakening against all of the major currencies. On Friday, we talked about the possibility of further losses for the USD but we did not expect it to happen so quickly.