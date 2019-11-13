AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Break of 4H 100MA favors further declines

- AUD/JPY seesaws around monthly low after breaking near-term key moving average.
- A three-week-old rising trend line restricts near-term upside.
Having slipped below 4H 100MA, AUD/JPY trades around the current month low, near 74.40, while heading into the European session on Wednesday.
38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside, at 74.17, acts as immediate support while 200-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), near 73.80, can limit pair’s further declines.
In a case where bears refrain from respecting 73.80, mid-October lows surrounding 73.00 will be on their radars.
On the upside, the 100-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) can question near-term buyers around 74.70 whereas 75.00 and 75.40 could entertain them afterward.
If prices keep rising past-75.40, an upward sloping trend-line since October 22, at 75.90 now, will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.58
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|74.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.59
|Daily SMA50
|73.69
|Daily SMA100
|73.73
|Daily SMA200
|75.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.94
|Previous Daily Low
|74.53
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.25
