AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bonces off short-term support trendline amid bearish MACD

- AUD/JPY registers three-day losing streak.
- A confluence of 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement limits short-term upside.
- Bearish MACD, a failure to register major recovery keep sellers hopeful.
AUD/JPY pulls back from the intra-day low of 73.28 to 73.66 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote portrays a bounce from the two-week-old rising trend line as well as 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its January-February declines.
However, the strength of the recent U-turn seems to be weak as the MACD still indicates bearish signals, which in turn pushes the sellers to look for entry below 73.28 levels.
That said, 73.00 and 72.80 could be the next on the bears’ radars ahead of the monthly bottom near 72.40.
On the upside, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 74.35 acts as the key resistance, a break of which can push the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 74.80.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|73.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.65
|Daily SMA50
|74.78
|Daily SMA100
|74.48
|Daily SMA200
|74.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|73.43
|Previous Weekly High
|74.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
