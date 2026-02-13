TRENDING:
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Approaches mid-1.3600s as USD edges higher ahead of US CPI

  • USD/CAD attracts buyers for the third straight day amid a combination of supporting factors.
  • Weaker Oil prices undermine the Loonie and support spot prices amid a modest USD strength.
  • The technical setup favors bulls as the focus remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures.
Haresh Menghani

The USD/CAD pair is seen building on this week's goodish rebound from the 1.3500 psychological mark and gaining positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a four-day high, around the 1.3630 region, during the early European session, and is sponsored by a combination of factors.

The US Dollar (USD) sticks to a mild positive bias as Wednesday's upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report tempered hopes for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March. Apart from this, weaker Crude Oil prices undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and support the USD/CAD pair as traders await US consumer inflation figures.

From a technical perspective, the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower at 1.3576, yet the spot prices hold above it, preserving a modestly bid tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 68, near overbought, signaling firm bullish momentum that could cool if the USD/CAD stays beneath the 1.3641 initial resistance, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from last week's swing high.

Meanwhile, the 78.6% Fibo. The retracement level at 1.3678 might keep the upside contained as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers around the zero line with a flat histogram, reinforcing a consolidative momentum profile. A break higher could extend the positive momentum towards reclaiming the 1.3700 mark. On the flip side, the 100-period SMA at 1.3576 offers initial support, and weakness below this level would temper the upside bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/CAD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis USD/CAD

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.15%0.15%0.49%0.13%0.46%0.17%0.16%
EUR-0.15%0.00%0.36%-0.02%0.31%0.02%0.02%
GBP-0.15%-0.01%0.35%-0.03%0.31%0.01%0.01%
JPY-0.49%-0.36%-0.35%-0.35%-0.04%-0.33%-0.34%
CAD-0.13%0.02%0.03%0.35%0.32%0.02%0.04%
AUD-0.46%-0.31%-0.31%0.04%-0.32%-0.30%-0.29%
NZD-0.17%-0.02%-0.01%0.33%-0.02%0.30%-0.01%
CHF-0.16%-0.02%-0.01%0.34%-0.04%0.29%0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1850 in European trading on Friday. A broadly cautious market environment paired with modest US Dollar demand undermines the pair ahead of the Eurozone GDP second estimate and the critical US CPI data. 

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD holds moderate losses at around 1.3600 in the European session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction. The US Dollar remains supported amid softer risk tone and ahead of the US consumer inflation figures due later in the NA session on Friday. 

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold retreats from the vicinity of the $5,000 psychological mark, though sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session. Traders now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Fed policy path. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding bullion.

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January’s Consumer Price Index data on Friday, delayed by the brief and partial United States government shutdown. The report is expected to show that inflationary pressures eased modestly but also remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

