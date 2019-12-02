AUD/JPY Technical Analysis: Below 200-bar SMA inside short-term rising channel

- AUD/JPY drops from three weeks’ high.
- An eight-day-old rising trend channel keeps buyers hopeful.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, channel’s upper line adds to the resistance beyond 200-bar SMA.
AUD/JPY takes a U-turn from immediate rising channel and declines below 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the quote flashes 74.30 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Prices are likely extending the pullback towards the eight-day-old channel’s support, at 74.00, a break of which could please sellers with November 21 low near 73.50 and mid-November bottom close to 73.35.
Meanwhile, pair’s run-up beyond 200-bar SMA, at 74.37 now, will confront 50% Fibonacci retracement level of November month fall, at 74.52, followed by the channel’s resistance line, at 74.55.
Given the bull’s dominance beyond 74.55, highs marked during November 10 and 12 around 74.95/75.00 will be in focus.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|74.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.32
|Daily SMA50
|73.79
|Daily SMA100
|73.52
|Daily SMA200
|75.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.28
|Previous Daily Low
|73.92
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.7
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
AUD/USD consolidates gains to 0.6820 ahead of RBA’s rate decision
AUD/USD steps back from multi-day high to 0.6820 during early Asia. The Aussie previously benefited from the USD weakness and upbeat China's data but is recently under pressure amid rising risk aversion and profit-booking ahead of the key event.
USD/JPY bounces off 21-day SMA despite broad risk-off
USD/JPY pulls back from the five days’ low while taking rounds to 109.00 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The US-led challenges to global trade system stay, US President Donald Trump attacks the Fed.
RBA Preview: No changes to monetary policy, focus on growth
For once, speculative interest is heading into the RBA monetary policy meeting with little expectations. There were no game-changers in the Australian economy ever since last month’s meeting, therefore, the central bank is expected to remain on hold.
XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz
Gold is starting the last month of 2019, questioning the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day SMAs. However, the market would likely become strongly bearish below 1445 swing low.