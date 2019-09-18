AUD/JPY technical analysis: 50-bar EMA, 61.8% Fibo. cap immediate downside

- AUD/JPY stays above 73.80/82 support confluence including 50-bar EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- A falling trend-line since July-end restricts nearby upside.
Despite showing fewer moves off-late AUD/JPY stays well above key support-confluence while flashing 74.00 as a quote during the early Asian session on Thursday.
The 50-dar exponential moving average (EMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines together constitute 73.82/80 support-joint that becomes the key for sellers to watch as a downside break of which could drag the quote to September 10 low near 73.42 before highlighting 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.07 for bears to watch.
It should, however, be noted that August 13 top surrounding 72.90 could restrict the pair’s declines below 73.07.
Alternatively, a downward sloping trend-line since July 31, near 74.50, acts as an immediate resistance, a break of which can escalate the run-up towards 75.00 and July 25 high close to 75.60 whereas July month peak around 76.20 could lure bulls afterward.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.04
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|74.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.66
|Daily SMA50
|73.39
|Daily SMA100
|74.57
|Daily SMA200
|76.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|73.89
|Previous Weekly High
|74.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.03
|Previous Monthly High
|74.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
