AUD/JPY taking on the 74.90s as bulls firm their grip despite COVID-19 risks

- AUD/JPY is taking up higher grounds towards a key resistance om the charts.
- Risk-off is yet to kick in following negative implications the spread of Covid-19 in Australia.
AUD/JPY has had a mixed start to the week, initially losing its footing on a marginally bid-up yen, then taking off from the lows (74.45), rallying to a high of 74.75 so far.
The weekend headlines are contrary to the move, but as full markets engage, they could hamstring bullish attempts in AUD.
While the US diabolical coronavirus situation is taking up the global front pages, domestic cases in Melbourne and the state fo Victoria are spread across the national papers.
Victoria's second wave 'a threat to overall Australian economic recovery': IBISWorld stated.
IBISWorld analyst Yin Yeoh has taken a look at the Australian Covid-19 economic recovery:
The second wave of Covid-19 cases in Victoria is a threat to overall Australian recovery. It underscores just how quickly this virus can return, and should make other states and territories wary of relaxing quarantine measures too quickly ...
While Victoria has been the first Australian region to experience a second wave ... it is unlikely to be the last. Local outbreaks and lockdowns are likely to be the new normal for some time.
Yeoh’s report includes this breakdown:
In 2018-19, Victoria contributed 23.7% of Australia’s national GDP, with most of this productivity occurring in the wholesale (18.7%), retail (13.7%), construction (13.5%) and manufacturing (12.8%) divisions.
Overall Australian GDP is expected to decline by 1% in 2020-21, before recovering by 4.3% in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the Aussie is a compelling chart, resting at critical resistance following a surge of some 28% since it started to recover from the COVID-19 lows in March.
We have the Reserve Bank of Australia this week, so markets will be looking for any hints from them as to their stance on the strength of the currency.
More on that here:
What you need to know for the open: Summer lull or a COVID-19 tidal wave of panic-vol?
Chart of The Week
AUD/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|74.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.08
|Daily SMA50
|72.07
|Daily SMA100
|70.23
|Daily SMA200
|72.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.7
|Previous Daily Low
|74.33
|Previous Weekly High
|74.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.36
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.