- The Australian dollar finished its four-day rally vs. the JPY.
- US equity indices finished with losses on a risk-aversion session.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Upwards, but might consolidate ahead RBA’s Lowe.
The AUD/JPY rally lasted for four days as the cross-currency pair slid 0.10% on Monday, caused by a dampened market mood as hostilities between Russia and Ukraine persisted. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 88.35.
On Monday, US equity indices trading day ended in the red, reflecting risk-aversion in the financial markets. Meanwhile, in the FX space, the only gainer was the Canadian dollar, with the JPY being the laggard, followed closely by the EUR.
In the case of the Australian dollar, an absent economic docket left the pair adrift to pure market sentiment. With that said, the AUD/JPY overnight was subdued in a narrow 40-pip range, something worth noting due to the “normal” Average Daily Range (ADR) of 95-pips.
Late in the Asian session, at 01:00 GMT, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will talk at the Walkley Journalism awards. AUD/JPY traders need to be aware of it, as money market futures show that the investors expect RBA’s rates to finish around 1.46% by the end of 2022.
Due to the central bank policy divergence, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) staying dovish, while the RBA’s tilted neutral-hawkish, would favor the Australian dollar. That said, any Lowe’s “hawkish” comments could lift the AUD/JPY higher.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by the daily chart. Nevertheless, Monday’s price action formed a dragonfly-doji right around the highs, so the pair might correct before resuming upwards, but the news could spur another leg-up as traders wait for RBA’s Lowe.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be 88.50. A decisive break upwards would expose the first resistance level, the R1 daily pivot point at 88.65. Once cleared, it would expose the R2 daily pivot at 88.90, followed by the 89.00 mark.
On the flip side, the AUD/JPY first support would be the daily pivot at 88.24. Breach of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 87.98, followed by Monday’s low 87.88.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|88.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.61
|Daily SMA50
|83.18
|Daily SMA100
|82.85
|Daily SMA200
|82.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.39
|Previous Daily Low
|87.39
|Previous Weekly High
|88.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.6
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|87.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
