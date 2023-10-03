AUD/JPY steeply off recent highs after rumored BoJ FX intervention, trading south of 94.00

Share:

The AUD/NZD is steeply off near-term highs after a rumored BNoJ FX market intervention.

The Aussie is down over 3% against the Yen from Friday's peak of 96.94.

The RBA stood pat on rates this week, Australian Trade Balance data due Thursday.

The AUD/JPY is down 145 pips for Tuesday, rounding the corner into the Wednesday market session after getting knocked lower on the back of an as-yet- unconfirmed FX market intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to defend the Japanese Yen (JPY).

No official statement from the BoJ has been forthcoming yet, but the AUD/JPY declined over 137 pips inside sixty seconds peak-to-trough during Tuesday's Asia market session, and the pair has traded flatly near the 94.00 handle after recovering over 50% of the initial one-minute move.

Forex Today: Yen wakes up as the Dollar remains robust, RBNZ next

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady at 4.1% as markets broadly expected, and new RBA Governor Michele Bullock is in no rush to buck the trend on the RBA's wait-and-see policy playbook.

RBA keeps interest rate steady at 4.10% for fourth straight meeting

RBA appears content sitting it out on the sidelines – TDS

Thursday will bring Australian Trade Balance figures, with the month-over-month number for August expected to improve from 8,039M to 8,725M.

AUD/JPY technical outlook

The AUD?JPY has been knocked well back from Friday's peak, trading below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and set for a challenge of the flat-lining 200-day SMA if bullish momentum continues.

Despite the unconfirmed BoJ Yen intervention and a rapid twist to technical indicators, the AUD/JPY remains constrained in familiar territory, with the pair consolidating between 93.00 and 96.00.

AUD/JPY daily chart

AUD/JPY technical levels