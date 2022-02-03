AUD/JPY stays firmer around 86.00 with eyes on RBA SoMP

- AUD/JPY grinds higher at two-week top, bracing for the first weekly gains in five.
- Market sentiment remains sour on hawkish central banks but JPY drops on firmer US Yields, virus woes in Japan.
- Aussie data came in mixed the previous day, Japan had light calendar.
- RBA SoMP will be eyed for rate hike concerns as RBA statement, Governor Lowe rejected the same despite strong inflation.
AUD/JPY bulls keep reins around a fortnight high past 82.00 as traders await RBA SoMP during early Friday morning in Asia.
The cross-currency pair cheered softer Japanese yen and comparatively better Aussie data, despite being mixed, to snap the four-week downtrend ahead of the key Aussie event.
US government bond yields rose the most in a week the previous day as the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) hawks raised inflation concerns. Among them, the BOE raised benchmark interest rates by 0.25% whereas the ECB refrained from rejecting sooner rate hikes and rather signaled a major policy change brewing, without giving many details though.
It’s worth noting, however, that the losses in equities and market’s cautious sentiment ahead of today’s US monthly jobs report, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), challenges the AUD/JPY bulls of late.
Talking about data, Australia Trade Balance for December eased below 9423M to 8356M as Exports and Imports both decline to 1.0% and 5.0% versus 2.0% and 6.0% respective priors. However, Aussie Building Permits jumped to 8.2% MoM during the stated month against -1.0% market forecast and +3.6% previous readouts. Additionally, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence also rallied to +18, beyond -10 market consensus and -1 prior.
RBA SoMP will convey the Aussie central bank’s economic forecasts and outlook on economic risks at 00:30 GMT. The statement will be closely examined amid the recently high inflation fears pushing the major economies towards the rate hike while the RBA rejects any such concerns. Should there be an upward revision in the inflation and GDP forecasts, coupled with the statements suggesting hawkish bias, AUD/JPY prices will further room for further upside. Though, odds of witnessing cautious remarks can’t be ruled out, which in turn may allow traders to consolidate recent gains.
Technical analysis
Although rebound from late December 2021 levels surrounding 80.40 keeps AUD/JPY buyers hopeful, a monthly resistance line precedes a convergence of the 100 and 200-DMAs, respectively near 82.30 and 82.50, to restrict the short-term upside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|81.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.16
|Daily SMA50
|81.93
|Daily SMA100
|82.45
|Daily SMA200
|82.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.99
|Previous Daily Low
|81.38
|Previous Weekly High
|82.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.37
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
