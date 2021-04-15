AUD/JPY: Retreats from fresh high near 84.30 post-Australia job data

- AUD/JPY is melting its previous gains in the Asian session.
- Australian strong job data proves to be unimpressive for the cross.
- Risk aversion favors safe-haven asset yen.
After posting strong gains on Wednesday, the AUD/JPY is struggling to hold on to the upside in the Asian session.
The pair peaked at 84.30 after the release of much anticipated Australian job data, albeit gains fizzled out sooner than expected, as the aussie touched the intraday low at 84.06
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.11, up 0.03% on the day.
Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in March from 5.8% and above the market consensus at 5.7%. The lowest jobless rate since March 2020, as to some extent the economy recovered from the COVID-19. The employment grew by 70.7K, beating the market expectations of 35k. However, the cross remains unfazed by the upbeat data, as a stronger report appears to be already discounted by the market.
On the other hand, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed his concerns on the prospect of a faster economic recovery any time soon, in the wake of the renewed curbs on economic activity to deal with the resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
On Wednesday Japan recorded more than 4,000 new highly contagious variant corona cases. This, in turn, added to the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese yen. The risk-aversion among investors will likely exert downside pressure on the cross.
AUD/JPY technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|84.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.76
|Daily SMA50
|83.19
|Daily SMA100
|81.11
|Daily SMA200
|78.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.29
|Previous Daily Low
|83.11
|Previous Weekly High
|84.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
