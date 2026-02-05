AUD/JPY retraces to near 109.00 as Yen rebounds, outlook remains upbeat

The AUD/JPY pair is down to 0.4% to near 109.20 during the early European trading session on Thursday. The cross retraces from its lifetime high of 110.1 posted on Wednesday as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains temporary ground after a three-day fall.

The outlook of the JPY seems uncertain on hopes that Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi party will gain significant seats in parliament’s lower house election on February 8. Takaichi’s victory at lower house elections will allow her to pass various bills without much difficulties, a scenario that increases the odds of passing a big spending budget to boost economic growth.

Loosening fiscal conditions would be an unfavorable situation for the domestic currency, and will also increase yields on government bonds.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) has corrected slightly after ranging higher, following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday. In the policy meeting, the RBA raised its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%, and guided that more hikes could be announced, citing inflation risks.

Australian Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.53% 0.63% 1.27% 0.61% -0.22% 0.49% 0.84% EUR -0.53% 0.05% 0.76% 0.07% -0.75% -0.04% 0.30% GBP -0.63% -0.05% 0.60% 0.02% -0.80% -0.10% 0.25% JPY -1.27% -0.76% -0.60% -0.65% -1.49% -0.73% -0.69% CAD -0.61% -0.07% -0.02% 0.65% -0.79% -0.10% 0.22% AUD 0.22% 0.75% 0.80% 1.49% 0.79% 0.72% 1.06% NZD -0.49% 0.04% 0.10% 0.73% 0.10% -0.72% 0.34% CHF -0.84% -0.30% -0.25% 0.69% -0.22% -1.06% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

“Inflation pulse is too strong, and we cannot allow inflation to get away from us again,” RBA Governor Michele Bullock said.

During the day, Australian Bureau of Statistics reported stronger-than-projected Trade Balance data for December. Trade Surplus came in at 3,373 million (M), higher than estimates of 3,300M, and the prior release of 2,597M.