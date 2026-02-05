NZD/USD Price Forecast: Holds losses near 0.6000, nine-day EMA

NZD/USD remains subdued for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.5990 during the early European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart signals a potential for bearish reversal as the pair price is positioned slightly below the lower ascending channel boundary.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises above the 50-day EMA, sustaining a bullish bias, while the NZD/USD pair holds above the medium-term average. With moving averages aligned to the upside, a close back above the nine-day EMA could unlock further extension.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 (neutral-bullish) has cooled from recent extremes, pointing to momentum consolidation rather than reversal. RSI holding above 50 would keep dips shallow; a slide toward the midline would flag waning traction.

The immediate barrier lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.5994. A rebound above the short-term average would support the pair to return to the ascending channel and target the 16-month high of 0.6121, which was recorded in July 2025. Further advances would lead the NZD/USD pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6270.

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair may fall toward the 50-day EMA at 0.5853. A break below the medium-term average would put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 10-month low of 0.5580.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)