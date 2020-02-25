AUD/JPY pulls back from three-week low as Japanese traders praise coronavirus updates

- AUD/JPY recovers amid risk reset as China’s coronavirus numbers join the latest risk-positive headlines.
- Upbeat data from Japan, the return of Tokyo traders after the long weekend add to the pair’s strength.
- Additional details from Japan, coronavirus headlines will be the key.
AUD/JPY bounces off three-week low to 73.30, +0.28%, during the early hour of the Tokyo open. The pair recently benefited from the risk reset while the return of the Japanese traders after the Emperor’s Birthday also contributed to the pair’s recovery.
On their return from Monday’s holiday, Japanese traders initially cheered better than forecast 2.1% to 2.3% figures of the Corporate Service Price Index for December month. However, the major boost came from the coronavirus (COVID-19) news that recently started challenging the previous risk-off.
The latest coronavirus figures from China suggest the death toll receding from 150 on February 23 to 71 by the end of February 24 whereas the new confirmed cases grew from 409 to 508 during the same period. The epicenter Hubei also follows the suit with a decline in deaths to 68 from 149 prior compared to 499 new cases against 398 previous readouts.
Also challenging the previous risk-off could be the US President Donald Trump’s mildly positive outlook, as far as the COVID-19 is concerned, as well as upbeat comments from the Federal Reserve Cleveland President Loretta Mester. Furthermore, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso mentioned that he still doesn’t consider additional stimulus to respond to the Chinese epidemic.
While portraying the risk reset, the US 10-year treasury yields recover three basis points (bps) from its three-year low to 1.41% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI also tame early-day losses to -3.0%.
Investors will now pay close attention to how Japanese traders react to the coronavirus updates as well as the second-tier activity gauges from Japan.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 200-day SMA and an ascending trend line from September 2019, respectively around 74.20 and 74.75, prices are less likely to avoid visiting a rising support line from October around 72.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|1.16%
|Today daily open
|73.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.62
|Daily SMA50
|74.73
|Daily SMA100
|74.49
|Daily SMA200
|74.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.92
|Previous Daily Low
|73
|Previous Weekly High
|74.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Major correction on the cards according to momentum divergence
AUD/USD last week eroded the 2018-2020 support line at 0.6657. The pair has made the lowest low in a decade and following an 8-year run to the downside, it could be time for a healthy correction.
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak amid risk rebound
USD/JPY recovers from the four-day low, S&P 500 Futures rise 1.0%. Recent coronavirus updates favor risk reset. The economic calendar regains its importance but COVID-19 will keep the driver’s seat.
Market Crash Hits FX. Here's One Way to Stop the Selloff
Fears of a global pandemic sent equities and currencies tumbling lower. On an intraday basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points erasing all of this year's gains.
Gold prices consolidate gains to sub-$1,650 area amid risk reset
Gold prices decline to $1,649.50, down 0.62%, amid the initial hours of the Asian session. While the risk of spreading coronavirus outside China propelled the bullion to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, the recently mixed headlines seem to trigger the pullback amid risk reset.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.