AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Tests nine-day EMA near psychological 93.00 support

- AUD/JPY may target the initial resistance at its three-month high of 95.65.
- Bullish bias prevails as the 14-day RSI is positioned above the 50 mark.
- The immediate support appears at the nine-day EMA of 93.06 near the ascending channel’s lower boundary.
AUD/JPY extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 93.60 during early European hours on Friday. A technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the currency cross remains within an ascending channel pattern, confirming a sustained bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves above the 50 level, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross continues to trade above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating strong short-term price momentum.
On the upside, the AUD/JPY cross could approach the three-month high at 95.65, which was marked on May 13. A break above this level could reinforce the bullish bias and support the pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 99.40.
The AUD/JPY cross is testing the immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 93.05, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary. A break below the channel could cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the currency cross to test the six-week low at 91.65, recorded on May 23.
AUD/JPY: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.20%
|0.33%
|-0.04%
|0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.23%
|-0.04%
|-0.24%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.02%
|0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.33%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.26%
|-0.21%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.23%
|0.23%
|0.31%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.20%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.24%
|-0.20%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.07%
|0.24%
|0.25%
|0.26%
|0.02%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
