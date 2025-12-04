AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Strengthens above 102.50, supported by bullish technical indicators

The AUD/JPY cross gathers strength to around 102.75 during the early European session on Thursday. Diminishing odds for more policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could provide some support to the Aussie against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the near term.

The Australian central bank is widely expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.60% at its upcoming monetary policy meeting next week. Some analysts anticipate the next move from the RBA could be a rate hike in the first half of 2026, or at least a prolonged hold, as inflation risks grow.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY trades at 102.79. Price holds above the 20-day SMA at 101.41 and well above the 100-day EMA at 98.75. Both averages rise, confirming a firm bullish bias. Bollinger Bands slope higher and spot hovers near the upper envelope, indicating persistent buy-side pressure and stretched conditions. RSI(14) prints 65.02, bullish without overbought.

Immediate resistance stands at the upper Bollinger Band at 102.88. Initial support aligns with the mid-band at 101.41, with the lower band at 99.94 and the 100-day EMA at 98.75 underpinning the broader trend. Momentum stays firm, and pullbacks would be viewed as corrective while the pair holds above the 20-day baseline.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)