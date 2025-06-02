The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Conversely, for a bearish continuation, sellers need to drive the AUD/JPY below the May 30 daily low of 92.00 ahead of testing the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 91.50/75. Once surpassed, the next demand zone will be the Senkou Span B at 90.83.

If AUD/JPY climbs past the Tenkan-sen at 92.75, this clears the path to challenge the Kijun-sen at 93.10. If surpassed, the cross-pair could reach the May 28 swing high of 93.86. Once cleared, the 94.00 figure is up for grabs.

The AUD/JPY pair trades sideways, capped on the upside by last Friday’s high of 92.89 amid a lack of catalysts. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned flat at its 50-neutral line, an indication that neither buyers nor sellers are in charge.

AUD/JPY is poised to close on Monday with gains of over 0.09% amid a subdued trading session, despite an improvement in risk appetite during the day. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 92.74 after bouncing off a daily low of 92.37.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.