AUD/JPY Price Forecast: First upside barrier emerges near 102.00, bullish momentum builds

The AUD/JPY cross attracts some buyers to near 101.20 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) amid fiscal concerns and the uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy tightening path.

Nonetheless, some verbal intervention from Japanese authorities might cap the upside for the cross in the near term. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that Japan sees intervention in the foreign exchange market as a possibility in dealing with excessively volatile and speculative moves in the JPY. Traders will keep an eye on the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for October on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY trades at 101.25. Price holds above the 100-day EMA at 98.19, and the average slopes upward, confirming a bullish bias. RSI at 58.08 is positive and has eased from 59.66, leaving room before overbought. Spot remains above the middle Bollinger Band at 100.75 and below the upper band at 102.00. The bands are edging higher with a steady span, signaling persistent but orderly bullish pressure.

Upside would meet initial resistance at the upper Bollinger Band at 102.00, while immediate support stands at the middle band at 100.75 and deeper support at the lower band at 99.50. A daily close above 102.00 could extend the advance, whereas a pullback holding 100.75 would keep the uptrend intact; a drop toward 99.50 would signal a broader correction. The 100-day EMA at 98.19 underpins the medium-term bullish structure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)