AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish outlook remains in place near 100.50, RBA keeps rate unchanged

The AUD/JPY cross attracts some sellers to near 100.50 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.6% at the November monetary policy meeting. This decision was largely anticipated after a higher-than-expected inflation reading in the September quarter.

Technically, the constructive view of AUD/JPY remains in play as the cross is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The upward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands above the midline near 61.65. This suggests bullish momentum in the near term.

On the bright side, the first upside barrier for the cross emerges at 101.65, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. A decisive break above the mentioned level could see a rally to 102.30, the high of November 8, 2024. The additional upside filter to watch is 103.12, the high of July 24, 2024.

On the downside, the 100.00 psychological level acts as the key support level for AUD/JPY. More bearish candlesticks below the mentioned level could pull the cross back toward 99.74, the low of October 29. The next contention level to watch is 97.84, the low of October 10.

AUD/JPY daily chart