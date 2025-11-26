The AUD/JPY cross gains strong positive traction in reaction to hotter Australian consumer inflation figures, which tempers bets for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and boost Aussie. The momentum lifts spot prices to the 101.70 area, or a fresh weekly high, during the early European session, with bulls now awaiting a breakout through a nearly three-week-old trading range before placing fresh bets.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises steadily, with the AUD/JPY cross holding above it and reinforcing a bullish bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers around the zero line, with the MACD and Signal lines showing little separation and hinting at subdued momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60.39 is mildly bullish above the 50 midline.

Trend conditions would remain favorable while price stays above the rising SMA, which currently stands just below the 98.00 mark and should offer dynamic support. A decisive MACD push into positive territory would strengthen the case for a move towards the 102.45-102.50 region, or the highest level since July 2024, touched last week.

On the flip side, weakness below the 101.40 area might now find decent support near the 101.00 round figure, below which the AUD/JPY cross could retest the trading range support, around the 100.40-100.35 region. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices below the 100.00 psychological mark, towards the next relevant support near the 99.65-99.60 region.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

AUD/JPY daily chart