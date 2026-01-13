AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Approaches all-time high near 109.40

The AUD/JPY pair trades 0.3% higher to near 106.46 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair jumps higher as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers amid uncertainty surrounding Japan’s political outlook.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% -0.06% 0.46% 0.00% 0.16% 0.04% 0.09% EUR 0.01% -0.04% 0.48% 0.02% 0.17% 0.05% 0.10% GBP 0.06% 0.04% 0.49% 0.07% 0.22% 0.09% 0.14% JPY -0.46% -0.48% -0.49% -0.44% -0.28% -0.42% -0.36% CAD -0.01% -0.02% -0.07% 0.44% 0.15% 0.02% 0.07% AUD -0.16% -0.17% -0.22% 0.28% -0.15% -0.12% -0.07% NZD -0.04% -0.05% -0.09% 0.42% -0.02% 0.12% 0.05% CHF -0.09% -0.10% -0.14% 0.36% -0.07% 0.07% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Japan’s news agency Kyodo reported earlier in the day that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had conveyed to a ruling party executive her intention to dissolve parliament’s lower house at the outset of its regular session scheduled to start on January 23, which strengthens the odds of an early snap election.

Ahead of elections, polls state PM Takaichi to achieve a decisive electoral victory that has propelled hopes of higher fiscal stimulus by the government, Reuters reports. The scenario could be favorable for the Japanese stock market, but negative for the Japanese Yen, assuming big spending plans could derail the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) plans to remain on the monetary tightening path.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades broadly calm ahead of China’s Trade Balance data, releasing on Wednesday.

AUD/JPY technical analysis

AUD/JPY trades higher near 106.46. The 10-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.85 rises and supports the advance as the price holds above it. Staying above this gauge would preserve the uptrend and keep pullbacks contained.

The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79.39 is overbought, signaling stretched momentum. Overbought conditions could spur consolidation, yet the bullish bias would persist while the pair respects the rising 10-week EMA. A close below that dynamic support would open room for a deeper retracement.

