Asian stocks mixed as Japan, China reopen after holidays

Asian equities trade mixed on Tuesday as Japan and China markets return after holidays. The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark, rose 0.90% to 57,346. Japanese Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa talked with US Secretary of Commerce Lutnick, reaffirming during a call on Monday that the two countries would continue to implement the agreement reached last year "in good faith and without delay.”

The call between Akazawa and Lutnick followed the US Supreme Court's decision last Friday to strike down US President Donald Trump's tariff program. In response, Trump raised tariffs to 15% on imports from all countries.

Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the US, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday that Trump's administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries. The source said that the new tariffs, to be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global levy Trump announced on Saturday.

China's stock markets also edged higher on their return from the Lunar New Year holidays. The SHANGHAI, China’s main stock market index, jumped 1.17% to 4,130. The Shenzhen stock exchange climbed 1.82% to 14,356. On the other hand, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell 1.93% to 26,558.

Shares in South Korea rose nearly 2.0%, and Taiwan jumped 2.58% as traders piled into chipmakers, viewing them as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain.

India’s Nifty50 declined 0.74% to trade at 25,525 on Tuesday. Other markets in Southeast Asia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.11% to 9,015.