AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Steps back from rising wedge resistance after RBA’s FSR

- AUD/JPY fails to extend the recovery moves.
- RBA’s FSR cites risks to the financial system that was earlier strong.
- Sellers will wait for the confirmation of the bearish chart pattern.
- Bulls will aim to fill the early-March gap during fresh advances.
With the RBA’s Financial Stability Review (FSR) citing downside risks, AUD/JPY drops from the short-term rising trend line to the intraday low of 67.64, currently around 67.78, during the early Thursday.
Read: RBA’s Financial Stability Review: Financial system was in a strong position heading into virus impacts, faces increased risks
The pair’s pullback from the key resistance line also takes clues from the overbought RSI conditions, which in turn suggests further declines towards the formation support, at 67.15 now.
If at all AUD/JPY prices drop 67.15, it confirms the bearish pattern and indicates the fall towards 63.00. However, a 200-HMA level of 66.18 can offer an intermediate halt during the declines.
Alternatively, the pair’s recovery moves beyond 68.16 will defy the pattern and escalate the run-up to fill the early-March month gap below 69.60.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.75
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|67.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.58
|Daily SMA50
|69.62
|Daily SMA100
|72.31
|Daily SMA200
|72.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.94
|Previous Daily Low
|66.48
|Previous Weekly High
|67.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.4
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|67.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Forex Today: Guide to six critical coronavirus-linked market movers, fasten your seat belts
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic in what seems like the "calm before the storm." The safe-haven dollar and yen losing some ground ahead of a packed day that is all related to the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected nearly 1.5 million people and taken the lives of nearly 89,000.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.