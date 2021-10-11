AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Steady in consolidation around the 83.00 – 83.50 range

- AUD/JPY reaches a fresh three-month high around the 83.50 range.
- On Monday, the cross-currency broke the 200-day moving average, suggesting upside bias prevails.
- AUD/JPY: The daily chart depicts that the pair might consolidate or correct lower before resuming the uptrend.
The AUD/JPY is trading lower as the Asian session kicks in and is trading at 83.34, barely down 0.06%, during the day at the time of writing. The market mood is mixed, as depicted by Asian equity futures, split between gainers and losers.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
On Monday, the AUD/JPY reached 83.56 (the middle of the Andrew Pitchfork channel) but found intense selling pressure, retreating towards 83.24. A breach of the latter could accelerate an upside move towards the July 6 high at 84.19, but oversold levels at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 71, suggests the pair could be headed for a correction towards the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 82.37, before resuming a move towards higher prices. Nevertheless, in case of a push below the 200-DMA, the September 3 high at 82.02 will be the next support before reaching the 100-DMA at 81.83.
1-hour chart
The AUD/JPY is trading within a narrow range between 83.00-83.55. A break above the top of the range could open the way towards a re-test of the Monday high at 83.55. However, the Relative Strength Index is in oversold levels at 71, suggesting that an upside move could be capped at those levels. Failure to an upside break could signal that consolidation or a correction could lie ahead for the AUD/JPY in the near term.
On the flip side, a break beneath the bottom level will find the daily pivot at 82.87 as the first support level. A breach beneath the latter would exert downward pressure on the pair towards the confluence of the 50-simple moving average (SMA) and the S1 pivot level around the 82.33-82.18 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
