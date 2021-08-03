AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains pressured around mid 80.00s ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY refreshes intraday high during bearish consolidation near two-week low.
- Sustained trading below 200-DMA, five-week-old falling trend line favor sellers.
- Horizontal area from mid-February becomes the key hurdle to the north.
AUD/JPY picks up bids to 80.50, up 0.05% near intraday high, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair snaps a two-day downtrend while bouncing off the lowest since July 21.
Even so, the quote remains below 200-DMA, not to forget a downward sloping trend line from June 25.
Given the weaker conditions of the RSI line backing the pair’s sustained trading below the important moving average and resistance line, AUD/JPY bears are likely to keep the reins ahead of the RBA.
Should the Aussie central bank convey a dovish message, as it is likely to due to the Delta covid variant outbreak in Australia, AUD/JPY may not hesitate to challenge July’s low, also the lowest since early February, surrounding 79.85.
During the fall the 80.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt whereas the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2020 to May 2021 upside, near 79.50, becomes crucial support to watch afterward.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated resistance line near 80.90 will need validation from the 81.00 round figure before confronting the 200-DMA level close to 81.50.
Even if the AUD/JPY bulls manage to cross the 81.50 hurdle, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since February, around 82.00–82.15 will be a tough nut to crack for them.
Overall, AUD/JPY trend remains bearish ahead of the key RBA rate decision, which is likely to extend the downtrend. However, any surprise may help the pair to break the immediate resistances.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Dovish twist as lockdowns continue
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|80.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.51
|Daily SMA50
|83.1
|Daily SMA100
|83.64
|Daily SMA200
|81.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.76
|Previous Daily Low
|80.34
|Previous Weekly High
|81.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.45
|Previous Monthly High
|84.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
