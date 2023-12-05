AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Plunges after RBA’s dovish hold, technicals hint downside risks remain

- AUD/JPY dipped below key support levels, like the Kijun-Sen, and Senkou Span.
- The Chikou Span crossing below price action, and narrowing distance between Tenkan and Kijun-Sen, signals bears are gaining traction.
- If AUD/JPY buyers reclaim 97.00, a rally to 98.00 is on the cards.
The AUD/JPY began Wednesday’s Asian session with a negative tone after registering losses of more than 1% on Tuesday. This is courtesy of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which held rates unchanged, though market participants perceived the decision as a “dovish hold,” so Aussie Dollar (AUD) sellers exerted downward pressure on the currency. At the time of writing, the pair is exchanging hands at 96.36, down 0.02%.
Despite registering solid losses, the AUD/JPY remains neutral to upward bias, but downside risks are emerging. The Chikou Span is crossing below the price action, turning bearish, and the distance between the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen is narrowing. If the pair slides below the November 10 low of 96.28, that will exert downward pressure on the pair. The next support would be the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 95.15/25, followed by the bottom of the Kumo at 94.95.
On the flip side, in the outcome of the AUD/JPY reclaiming the 97.00 figure, buyers could regain control. The next spotted resistance level is the Tenkan-Sen at 97.40, and if the pair gains additional momentum, it could rally toward the 98.00 figure.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.41
|Today Daily Change
|-1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.09
|Today daily open
|97.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.52
|Daily SMA50
|96.2
|Daily SMA100
|95.3
|Daily SMA200
|93.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.98
|Previous Daily Low
|97.2
|Previous Weekly High
|98.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.24
|Previous Monthly High
|98.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0770 as Dollar holds firm Premium
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0770 falling to the lowest level in three weeks. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the market considers the European Central Bank will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD drops to 12-day lows near 1.2550
GBP/USD broke below 1.2580, falling to the 1.2550 area, the lowest level since November 24. The US Dollar stays resilient despite softer US labour market data and lower yields. More jobs figures are due with Jobless Claims on Thursday and NFP on Friday.
Gold faces mixed risks, fails to capitalize on lower yields Premium
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
XRP price aims at $0.7 as Ripple whales accumulate $37 million worth of tokens in three weeks
XRP price has been moving sideways for the past few days after greatly benefitting from the partial win it attained in the lawsuit filed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). However, Ripple’s CEO decided that the credit largely goes not to himself or the company but to its supporters.
Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA downtrend likely to continue as Goldman calls it a top short among hedge funds
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been edging higher on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite for the most part, but institutional bearishness parallels the lackluster performance over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.