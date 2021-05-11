AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 85.50

- AUD/JPY holds onto the gains in the Asian Session.
- More gains anticipated if price breaks above 85.50.
- MACD in the overbought zone warns for aggressive bids.
The AUD/JPY cross maintains the previous day's gains in the Asian session. The cross peaked at 85.36, however retreating to sessions low of 85.20 rather quickly.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 85.32 , up 0.12% on the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross has been accumulating gains near the 85.30 mark. The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline, which signifies the underlying bullish tone.
The first hurdle is placed at February 2018 weekly highs near 85.60 followed by the 87.51 mark. This would clear the path for monthly high at 88.49 (February 2018 high).
Alternatively, on the downside, the interim support is placed at the 85.00 horizontal support zone, followed by Friday’s low in the vicinity of 84.72 area.
Next, the price would seek solace at the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 84.30.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|85.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.25
|Daily SMA50
|84
|Daily SMA100
|82.3
|Daily SMA200
|79.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.8
|Previous Daily Low
|85.18
|Previous Weekly High
|85.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.93
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.24
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
Gold is facing a wall of critical resistance
The price of gold is firmly in the bull's hands and that can be seen not only in the spot market but in the most recent CFTC positioning data and futures markets. Of late, money managers ...
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.