AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds above 93.70 following Australian/Japanese PMI data

- AUD/JPY trades within a descending trend channel line on the four-hour chart.
- The first resistance level to watch is 94.00; the initial support level is located at 93.50.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD stand in the bullish territory.
The AUD/JPY cross gains traction above mid-93.00s during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen remains under pressure amid the divergence of monetary policy between Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The cross currently trades around 93.74, up 0.04% for the day.
That said, Japan’s preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 49.7 versus 49.6 prior. The figure came in below the market expectation of 49.5. Meanwhile, Service PMI improved to 54.3 from 53.8 in the previous month.
On the Aussie front, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI decreases to 49.4 from 49.6 anticipated and prior, while the Services PMI drops to 46.7 from 47.9 expected and previous month. Finally, the S&P Global Composite PMI for August falls to 47.1 from 48.2 in July.
According to the four-hour chart, AUD/JPY trades within a descending trend channel line from the middle of June. That said, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY is to the downside as the cross holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
The first resistance level for AUD/JPY emerges at 94.00 (a psychological round figure). The additional upside filter to watch is 94.45, representing the upper boundary of a descending trend channel. Any meaningful follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to 94.90 (high of August 9) en route to 95.40 (high of July 14) and finally at 95.85 (high of July 31).
On the downside, the cross will meet the initial support level at 93.50 (low of August 22). The next downside stop appears near a psychological figure at 93.00, followed by 92.65 (the midline of the descending trend channel). A breach of the latter will see a drop to 92.15 (low of June 6) and 91.80 (high of May 8)
It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above 50 while Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) stands in bullish territory. Both momentum indicators support the buyers for now.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|93.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.95
|Daily SMA50
|94.95
|Daily SMA100
|92.9
|Daily SMA200
|91.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.06
|Previous Daily Low
|93.51
|Previous Weekly High
|94.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.79
|Previous Monthly High
|96.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
